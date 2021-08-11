Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Major Shareholder Jill Foss Watson Sells 5,000 Shares

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 5,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.31, for a total value of $2,781,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jill Foss Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Jill Foss Watson sold 7,600 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $4,095,640.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Jill Foss Watson sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.44, for a total value of $4,724,400.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Jill Foss Watson sold 8,900 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.28, for a total value of $4,185,492.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Jill Foss Watson sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.03, for a total value of $4,560,300.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Jill Foss Watson sold 21,600 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.28, for a total value of $9,790,848.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Jill Foss Watson sold 18,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.68, for a total value of $8,022,240.00.

Shares of CACC stock opened at $548.36 on Wednesday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $266.74 and a twelve month high of $563.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $459.13. The company has a quick ratio of 34.07, a current ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%. Analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth $31,560,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1,971.8% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,792,000 after acquiring an additional 54,934 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth $17,847,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 432.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,006,000 after acquiring an additional 44,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $174,937,000 after acquiring an additional 29,230 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.75.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.