Critical Comparison: Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) vs. ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY)

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) and ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Elys Game Technology and ImageWare Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elys Game Technology -17.21% -22.83% -12.40% ImageWare Systems -127.33% N/A -51.82%

Elys Game Technology has a beta of 5.1, suggesting that its share price is 410% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImageWare Systems has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of Elys Game Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of ImageWare Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 41.4% of Elys Game Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of ImageWare Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Elys Game Technology and ImageWare Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elys Game Technology $37.27 million 2.57 -$9.94 million ($0.45) -9.67 ImageWare Systems $4.78 million 3.47 -$7.25 million N/A N/A

ImageWare Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Elys Game Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Elys Game Technology and ImageWare Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elys Game Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 ImageWare Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Elys Game Technology currently has a consensus price target of $8.26, suggesting a potential upside of 89.89%. Given Elys Game Technology’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Elys Game Technology is more favorable than ImageWare Systems.

Summary

Elys Game Technology beats ImageWare Systems on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments. The company provides its products through physical, land-based retail locations; website, newgioco.it or commercial webskins linked to its website; and mobile devices under under the Newgioco brand name, as well as under the trade names of NewAleabet, OriginalBet, LovingBet, and Elys. It serves 100,000 online user accounts through 1,000 Web cafÃ©s, 7 corners, and 113 agency/ data transmission center locations. The company was formerly known as Newgioco Group, Inc. and changed its name to Elys Game Technology, Corp. in November 2020. Elys Game Technology, Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About ImageWare Systems

ImageWare Systems, Inc. engages in the development of mobile and cloud-based identity management solutions and provision of patented biometric authentication solutions for the enterprise. Its digital identity solutions include imagaeware digital identity platform; identity proofing; identity authentication, and identity management. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

