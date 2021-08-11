Critical Comparison: Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) vs. Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN)

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) and Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.1% of Plantronics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Plantronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Altigen Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Plantronics and Altigen Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plantronics $1.73 billion 0.77 -$57.33 million $3.17 9.86 Altigen Communications $10.63 million 4.22 $1.92 million N/A N/A

Altigen Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Plantronics.

Risk & Volatility

Plantronics has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altigen Communications has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Plantronics and Altigen Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plantronics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Altigen Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Plantronics presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.00%. Given Plantronics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Plantronics is more favorable than Altigen Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Plantronics and Altigen Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plantronics -1.06% -127.71% 6.21% Altigen Communications N/A N/A N/A

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions. The company was founded by Courtney Graham and Keith Larkin in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, CA.

Altigen Communications Company Profile

Altigen Communications, Inc., a Microsoft Independent Software Vendor (ISV) and Cloud Solutions Provider (CSP), designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It offers MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop. The company also provides MaxAgent, a Windows-based desktop application to bring call control and workgroup information to call center agents; MaxSupervisor, a Windows-based desktop application for call center supervisors; and MaxACD for Skype, a call center solution. In addition, it offers hosted services, which include hosted IP PBX, Skye for Business, session initiation protocol trunk, call center solution, voice and video calling, conference calling, and various long-distance services; and software assurance services, which offer customers with software updates, patches, new releases, and technical support for the applications they are licensed to use. The company provides its products primarily to financial services and healthcare industries through a channel of distributors and resellers. Altigen Communications, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

