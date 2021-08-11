Critical Contrast: Energizer (NYSE:ENR) vs. Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN)

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) and Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Energizer and Advent Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energizer $2.74 billion 0.99 -$93.30 million $2.31 17.23 Advent Technologies $880,000.00 438.01 -$100.21 million ($0.09) -92.89

Energizer has higher revenue and earnings than Advent Technologies. Advent Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energizer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Energizer and Advent Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energizer 1.19% 66.10% 4.37% Advent Technologies N/A -109.07% -75.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Energizer and Advent Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energizer 0 3 5 0 2.63 Advent Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00

Energizer presently has a consensus price target of $50.75, indicating a potential upside of 27.51%. Advent Technologies has a consensus price target of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 123.29%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than Energizer.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.1% of Energizer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Energizer shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Energizer has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advent Technologies has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Energizer beats Advent Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc. manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells. It serves stationary power, portable power, automotive, aviation, energy storage, and sensor markets. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

