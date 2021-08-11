Critical Review: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) & Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) and Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Compass Group has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Compass Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and Compass Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München 1 3 7 0 2.55 Compass Group 2 6 8 0 2.38

Profitability

This table compares Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and Compass Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München 2.70% 5.48% 0.55% Compass Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and Compass Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München $62.70 billion 0.63 $1.38 billion N/A N/A Compass Group $25.75 billion 1.46 $169.70 million $0.24 87.96

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has higher revenue and earnings than Compass Group.

Summary

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München beats Compass Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business. The Property-Casualty Reinsurance segment covers global property-casualty reinsurance business. The ERGO Life and Health Germany segment includes German life and health primary insurance business, global travel insurance business, and digital ventures business. The EGRO Property-Casualty Germany segment covers German property-casualty insurance business, excluding digital ventures business. The ERGO International segment focuses on primary insurance business outside Germany. The company was founded by Carl von Thieme on April 3, 1880 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others. Compass Group PLC was founded in 1941 and is based in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.