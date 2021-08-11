Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (TSE:CRR)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Sunday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

