Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:CRR)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Sunday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 31st will be paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

