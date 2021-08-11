Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Receives $16.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCRN shares. TheStreet raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

In other news, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $128,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at $526,343.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,402 shares of company stock worth $984,981 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,861,000 after buying an additional 13,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $731.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

