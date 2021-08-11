CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.160-$3.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $946 million-$964 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $954.32 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS opened at $46.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.56. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $37.51 and a 52 week high of $49.28.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.88%.

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

