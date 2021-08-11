Cubiex Market Cap Tops $282,812.01 (CBIX)

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 11th. One Cubiex coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cubiex has a total market capitalization of $282,812.01 and approximately $1,559.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cubiex has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00046424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.17 or 0.00150642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.88 or 0.00152176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,851.18 or 0.99852575 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002944 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $387.33 or 0.00843505 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Cubiex Coin Profile

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . The official website for Cubiex is www.cubiex.com . Cubiex’s official message board is medium.com/@CubiexeSports

Buying and Selling Cubiex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cubiex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cubiex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

