Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 261.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,276,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,669,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,794,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,966,000 after acquiring an additional 334,110 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 193.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 478,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,805,000 after acquiring an additional 315,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,900,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,239,000 after acquiring an additional 282,530 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.17.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $129.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.34 and a 12-month high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $6,196,147.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,474,218.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

