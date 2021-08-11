Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,837 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,391,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,647,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,591,000 after acquiring an additional 300,519 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,599,000 after acquiring an additional 290,297 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,359,000 after acquiring an additional 180,964 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 4,320.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,021,000 after acquiring an additional 98,625 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $111.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.01. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $70.15 and a one year high of $118.06. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 89.66 and a beta of 0.90.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

