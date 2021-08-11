Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,331 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Resolute Forest Products worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 449.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 50,847 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 125.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 46.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 18,243 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 145.2% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 71,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $67,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RFP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resolute Forest Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NYSE:RFP opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.30. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $17.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.42 million, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 3.14.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.72. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 10.25%.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

