Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 210,240 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 95.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 210,240 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 427.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.10.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $68.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.82. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

