Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 23,910 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,910 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVNS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after buying an additional 10,866 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $17,764,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,118.00 and a beta of 0.92. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVNS. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Avanos Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.