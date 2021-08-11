Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Receives $284.53 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $284.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen raised shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $233.77 on Friday. Cummins has a 1 year low of $199.70 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 12.4% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

