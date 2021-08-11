Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Given New $264.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $271.00 to $264.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CMI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.39.

Get Cummins alerts:

NYSE CMI opened at $233.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.90. Cummins has a 12 month low of $199.70 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.4% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 70.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 28.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 31.7% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 75,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after purchasing an additional 18,242 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 442.8% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.