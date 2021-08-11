Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

NASDAQ CMLS traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.80. 57,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,431. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.53. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $261.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Cumulus Media will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMLS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 123.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

