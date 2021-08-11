CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CuriosityStream Inc. is a factual entertainment company. Its features include stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society and lifestyle. The company’s programming is available to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. CuriosityStream Inc., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc., is based in Las Vegas, NV. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CURI. Barrington Research cut their target price on CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital cut their target price on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

CURI stock opened at $10.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $614.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.66. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CuriosityStream will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the second quarter worth $978,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the second quarter worth $28,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the second quarter worth $869,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the second quarter worth $410,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the second quarter worth $304,000. 15.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

