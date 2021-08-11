CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ CURI traded up $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.26. 2,496,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,321. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.35. CuriosityStream has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

CURI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research dropped their price target on CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

