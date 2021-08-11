Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Shares Down 0.1%

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 8,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 242% from the average daily volume of 2,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21.

About Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT)

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of handcrafted street motorcycles for high net worth customers in the United States. The company offers the X132 Hellcat Speedster, as well as preproduction models, such as the P51 Combat Fighter and the Wraith Tandem Lusso motorcycles.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss Motorcycles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss Motorcycles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.