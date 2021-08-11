CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.72

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.72 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

UAN traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.55. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33. CVR Partners has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.97 million, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.07.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Dividend History for CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

