CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,536 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 22,148 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after buying an additional 2,084,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,845,058,000 after purchasing an additional 590,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,535,702,000 after purchasing an additional 441,924 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after buying an additional 4,491,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,097,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $985,325,000 after buying an additional 508,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

CVS Health stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.58. The company had a trading volume of 190,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,687,473. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

