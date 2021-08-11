CyberArk Software (CYBR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect CyberArk Software to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $135.76 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -222.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.23.

CYBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Colliers Securities raised CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.38.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

