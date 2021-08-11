CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.90) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) – Wedbush lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report issued on Sunday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.90) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.74). Wedbush also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.98% and a negative net margin of 96.67%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.68.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $704,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,849 shares in the company, valued at $55,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $263,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 31,401 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

