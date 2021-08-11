D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 21,162 Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Youdao by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,201,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,628,000 after purchasing an additional 94,664 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Youdao by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAO opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.48. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of -0.68. Youdao, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $42.17.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Youdao, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DAO shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.70 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $7.17 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.27.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

