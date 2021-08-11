D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 64.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Apollo Medical during the first quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Medical during the first quarter worth $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Medical during the first quarter worth $106,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Apollo Medical during the first quarter worth $235,000. 10.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $82.01 on Wednesday. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Colliers Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Medical from $36.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

In other news, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,110,265 shares in the company, valued at $53,936,673.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon Sim acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

