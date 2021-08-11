D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GHM. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Graham by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Graham by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Graham by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Graham by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GHM opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. Graham Co. has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $139.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.20). Graham had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 2.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graham Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.33%.

Separately, Colliers Securities set a $13.35 price target on shares of Graham in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

