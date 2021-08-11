D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,917 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 687.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $42.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.95. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.68.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.57%.

In other news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $307,678.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.27 per share, for a total transaction of $51,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

