D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 10,385 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,385 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.05% of OptimizeRx worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. OptimizeRx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $565,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $644,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,943.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,616,530. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OptimizeRx stock opened at $62.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2,074.36 and a beta of 0.65. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $68.39.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

