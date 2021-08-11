D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 9,187 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 72.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,187 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 60.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,312,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $681,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,799 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,014,091,000 after acquiring an additional 556,072 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 93.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 900,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,487,000 after acquiring an additional 433,797 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 75.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 967,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,177,000 after acquiring an additional 414,825 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the first quarter worth approximately $41,450,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

NYSE PKI opened at $183.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.44. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.46 and a fifty-two week high of $188.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

In related news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PKI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price target (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.09.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.