DA Davidson Comments on Renasant Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Renasant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Renasant’s FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

RNST stock opened at $36.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.26. Renasant has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.10.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.85 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 173.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 26,101 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Renasant by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Renasant by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Renasant by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 1st quarter worth about $1,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

