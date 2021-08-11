Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $308.46

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $308.46 and last traded at $306.24, with a volume of 6848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $307.28.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $273.90.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total value of $3,611,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,563,181 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

