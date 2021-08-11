DAO Maker Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.70 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for about $1.87 or 0.00004078 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $68.94 million and $4.70 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00046650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00149793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.75 or 0.00152003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,819.85 or 0.99853333 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002959 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $387.68 or 0.00844858 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,163,216 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker's launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker's total supply is 275,163,216 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker's official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

