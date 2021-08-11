Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

NYSE DAR traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $74.54. 71,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,005. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.05. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $79.65.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on DAR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.31.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,609.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.