Datamine FLUX Price Tops $0.41 (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a market cap of $260,026.06 and $4,455.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded up 25.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00046129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.78 or 0.00159617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00149371 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,505.00 or 0.99793241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002893 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.64 or 0.00828169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 631,466 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

