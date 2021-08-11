DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 276 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 45.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,091,000 after purchasing an additional 741,318 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 114.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,878,000 after purchasing an additional 590,867 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 399.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,547,000 after purchasing an additional 518,579 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the first quarter worth $49,608,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 270.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 413,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,367,000 after purchasing an additional 301,702 shares in the last quarter. 49.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,735 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.38.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $178.96 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $182.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.19%.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

