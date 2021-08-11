DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG opened at $167.36 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.95 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.65. The stock has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.08.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

