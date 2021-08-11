DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 60,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 19,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 58,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SWK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

SWK opened at $198.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.19 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.