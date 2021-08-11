DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $1.12 Million in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDFC. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WD-40 in the second quarter valued at $873,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 5.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 3,375.0% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

In other WD-40 news, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total transaction of $5,933,104.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,744,419.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total value of $324,050.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,819 shares of company stock worth $8,295,770. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $247.00 on Wednesday. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $183.55 and a 1 year high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86 and a beta of -0.23.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.30 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 44.96%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.45%.

WDFC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

