DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter.

FV stock opened at $47.65 on Wednesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $32.46 and a 52 week high of $47.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.89.

