David J. Rosa Sells 8,146 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP David J. Rosa sold 8,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.23, for a total transaction of $8,204,895.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,524,422.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $995.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.23 billion, a PE ratio of 74.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $633.29 and a 12 month high of $1,036.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $929.16.

Intuitive Surgical’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 5th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 5th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, October 4th.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. High Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 89,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $2,187,000. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $940.26.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

