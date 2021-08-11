David Meniane Sells 1,428 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CFO David Meniane sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $29,416.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Meniane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, David Meniane sold 100,000 shares of CarParts.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $2,024,000.00.

PRTS stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.97. 888,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19. The company has a market cap of $912.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.00 and a beta of 2.72.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRTS. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 393,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 118,704 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,029,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after buying an additional 616,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 544.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 42,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

