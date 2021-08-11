Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,239,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 3,655.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,687,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,825 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,752,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $449,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,393,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $544,343,000 after buying an additional 771,844 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 58.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,051,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,912,000 after buying an additional 758,777 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

NYSE:ST opened at $59.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.73. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $567,532.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $47,560.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,670. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

