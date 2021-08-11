Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $1.80 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 263.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Altria Group stock opened at $48.11 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

