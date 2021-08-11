Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $2.90 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 197.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,747,502,000 after buying an additional 575,677 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 147.8% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,510,000 after buying an additional 3,491,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 20.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,178,000 after buying an additional 843,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,471,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,313,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 35,187.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after buying an additional 2,832,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $434.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $410.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $444.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.33.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

