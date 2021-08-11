Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Increases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $45,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.39.

NYSE:CMI opened at $233.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.90. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.70 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

