Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 33.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 166,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,804 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 55,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after buying an additional 13,232 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,326,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,446,000 after purchasing an additional 40,604 shares in the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.72.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at $364,739.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TEVA stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

