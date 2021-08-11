Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Lowers Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,090 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $312,934.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,017.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,915. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.56.

TNDM stock opened at $103.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.37 and a beta of 0.27.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

