Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Reduces Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 24.2% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ opened at $62.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.21. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The firm has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

